Germany approves gas reserve worth up to €1.8 billion — Der Spiegel

The German federal government has approved the creation of a strategic gas reserve. Der Spiegel reports on the cabinet’s decision. According to the publication, the draft law estimates the initial costs of establishing the reserve at €1.2–1.8 billion.

Costs for consumers

The draft law stipulates that consumers will pay these costs. The stated estimate concerns the establishment of the reserve itself. Der Spiegel also writes that the strategic reserve is planned to be introduced quickly.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Purpose of the reserve

The reserve is intended to ensure gas supplies. In a photo caption, Der Spiegel notes that Economy Minister Katharina Reiche points to the reserve’s role in ensuring supplies.

The article was published on November 11, 2026, and was written by Markus Becker. The publication time indicated on the page is 14:48.

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