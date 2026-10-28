Germany and Japan will explore the possibility of cooperation in developing a next-generation fighter jet. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated this in Tokyo, Japan, during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Anadolu Agency reports.

Defense cooperation

Merz said that Berlin and Tokyo seek to deepen defense relations in order to promote security and stability in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region. According to him, the countries will strengthen cooperation in the field of armaments through joint projects to create innovative defense capabilities.

The chancellor noted that, in this context, the sides intend to explore the possibility of cooperation in the development of combat aircraft. A corresponding mandate has already been prepared for this purpose.

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Other areas of agreement

Sanae Takaichi, according to Kyodo News, also announced an agreement to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals and cooperation in the defense industry. According to her, Germany and Japan plan to enhance their strategic partnership across a wide range of areas and remain committed to maintaining the international order and global stability.

The countries will also establish a high-level dialogue mechanism on artificial intelligence and encourage private-sector cooperation in advanced technologies, including nuclear fusion and hydrogen energy.

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