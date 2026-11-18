The German government has decided to nominate Princeton University professor Markus Brunnermeier for the position of chief economist at the European Central Bank. Deputy government spokesperson Steffen Meyer announced the federal cabinet's decision, Tagesschau reports. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil had previously proposed the 57-year-old scholar's candidacy.

Experience in finance and monetary policy

Brunnermeier is a professor of economics at Princeton University in the United States. He grew up in Landshut, Bavaria, and studied economics in Regensburg. His research interests include financial markets, monetary policy and macroeconomic stability.

The scholar also has international experience serving on advisory bodies on economic and financial policy, including the International Monetary Fund, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Bundesbank. The German government described him as an outstanding economist.

Commerzbank chief economist Jörg Krämer called Brunnermeier an internationally recognized expert and noted that his research lies at the intersection of financial markets and monetary policy. Krämer also described him as a supporter of stability-oriented monetary policy.

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Possible replacement in 2027

The ECB's chief economist prepares the ECB Governing Council's decisions on interest rates and strategy and participates in shaping the foundations of European monetary policy. The position is currently held by Irishman Philip Lane. Brunnermeier may replace him in mid-2027.

The nomination is part of a broader renewal of the ECB's leadership. Bank President Christine Lagarde stated her intention to leave office early on February 7, 2027, although her term was supposed to last until the end of October that year. Former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot and Bank for International Settlements head Pablo Hernández de Cos are among those named as candidates for her position. France has expressed a preference for Hernández de Cos.

Brunnermeier's final appointment is not guaranteed. The heads of state and government of eurozone countries coordinate personnel decisions with the European Parliament and the ECB Governing Council, while the distribution of positions among representatives of different countries also plays a role.

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