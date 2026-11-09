In Paris, Germany called for de-escalation and the continuation of indirect talks between the United States and Iran to achieve a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this after talks with his G7 counterparts and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call for a diplomatic solution

According to Wadephul, he sees no military solution to the problem. Germany, the foreign minister stressed, firmly supports the continuation of indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran and remains in constant contact with partners in the region.

Wadephul also called on Iran to demonstrate political will in the negotiations and take concrete steps toward a settlement. He noted that Western countries would maintain economic restrictions and sanctions until they see Tehran's substantial willingness to discuss critical issues.

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Conditions and the next meeting

The German minister listed freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a credible renunciation of any nuclear weapons development program, and responsible conduct in the region that does not threaten the existence of other states among such issues.

In addition, Berlin plans to host the next meeting of the foreign ministers of the E4 countries — Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Germany — together with representatives of Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in early December. They are expected to discuss de-escalating tensions and advancing diplomatic solutions.

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