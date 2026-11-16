Germany’s Ministry of Economic Affairs proposes allowing energy companies, on a one-time basis, to voluntarily return individual sites intended for the construction of offshore wind farms. The initiative is to be included in planned amendments to the Offshore Wind Energy Act, Tagesschau reports.

The proposal concerns sites sold at auctions in 2023–2024 that had not undergone a prior survey by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency before the bidding. Wind farms with a total capacity of 9.5 gigawatts were planned for these sites — almost twice the country’s current offshore wind energy capacity.

Conditions for returning sites

Companies will be able to use the option to return projects for several weeks at the beginning of next year. Advance payments and securities, amounting to hundreds of millions of euros for each project, will not be refunded. At the same time, companies are to be compensated for the costs of preliminary studies; according to the publication’s sources, the reimbursement could reach around €9 million.

The sites are then planned to be put up for auction again and developed within five years. A company that returns a project will not be able to bid for the same site again.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Payment deferrals and grid problems

For developers that decide to continue their projects, the ministry provides for the deferral of billion-euro licensing payments. This is intended to allow them to first receive revenue from electricity generation and only then make large payments.

Delays in connecting wind farms to the power grid remain a problem for the industry. Developers will be able to claim compensation only if a binding guaranteed connection deadline is breached. However, such dates do not yet exist for the projects currently in question, while connection deadlines have repeatedly been postponed during more than two years of planning.

BP, TotalEnergies, RWE, EnBW and Luxcara state that rising costs and postponed connection deadlines have significantly worsened the economic basis for many projects. The industry is also requesting that the standard operating period for offshore wind farms be extended from 25 to 35 years, but this provision is not yet included in the document outlining key provisions.

Read us on