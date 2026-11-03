Germany intends to maintain a presence in Lebanon after the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL ends at the end of 2026. Berlin will continue training and supporting Lebanese military personnel, including in the maritime sphere, German Deputy Defence Minister Nils Schmid said.

As The National reports, the UN Security Council last extended UNIFIL's mandate in August 2025, until December 2026. After that, the mission is to begin an orderly withdrawal of personnel. Established in 1978, UNIFIL operates in southern Lebanon: it monitors the situation along the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel and helps the Lebanese army extend state authority in the south of the country.

Future format of the presence

According to Schmid, the format of a possible subsequent international mission has not yet been agreed. European states are discussing whether it will operate under a new UN mandate or within the European Union. Italy, France and Spain are playing a leading role in these consultations, and other European countries are expected to join them.

Germany does not plan to send ground troops to Lebanon. Its contribution will continue to focus on the maritime direction. Berlin has for many years participated in UNIFIL's maritime component, including by training and supporting the Lebanese navy. A German frigate serves as part of the mission's maritime forces, and this component is led by a German commander.

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Support for the Lebanese army

Schmid also said that Germany had assured the Lebanese government of continued support for the army and stressed the need for the state to be the sole entity responsible for security. He called on Beirut to continue disarming armed groups and non-state actors.

Lebanon has committed to disarming non-state groups, including Hezbollah. At the same time, these efforts have repeatedly stalled because of the group's military strength, support from Iran and the limited capabilities of the Lebanese army. Lebanese officials have also said that the presence of Israeli military personnel in the south of the country prevents the army from completing its deployment there.

Separately, EU foreign ministers in October agreed to establish a three-year civilian-military mission to provide advisory and training support to the Lebanese armed forces and internal security services. This initiative will not replace UNIFIL or take over its peacekeeping and monitoring functions in southern Lebanon.

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