Gas prices are rising rapidly in Germany, which is also driving up electricity prices. Politicians and experts fear that the country could face an energy price shock in winter.

Rising energy prices

Der Spiegel reports a trend toward a sharp increase in gas prices. The publication notes that higher gas prices affect the cost of electricity.

Risks for Germany

According to the assessment cited by the publication, politicians and experts fear such a winter price increase that the government will no longer be able to mitigate.

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A caption to a photo from a village in Lower Saxony states that gas, electricity and fuel oil are becoming more expensive in Germany.

The article was published on November 19, 2026, at 12:12. Its author is Markus Becker. The publication’s headline describes the situation as a threat of an energy price shock for the country in winter.

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