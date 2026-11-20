German department store chain Galeria plans to close stores on Kurfürstendamm boulevard in Berlin, Hohe Straße in Cologne and Rotkreuzplatz square in Munich. The decision will affect around 400 employees, Tagesschau reports.

Reasons for the closures

The leases for the three stores expire in spring 2027, said Frank Kebekus, the provisional insolvency administrator. According to him, the company was unable to reach an agreement with the new property owners in Berlin and Munich. In Kebekus's assessment, the Cologne department store is too large to operate profitably.

At the beginning of October, Galeria filed for insolvency for the fourth time in six years. Operations at the current 83 branches are continuing for now, but their profitability is being reviewed as part of the proceedings. The company named high rental and property maintenance costs as one of its main problems, alongside the general economic situation.

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Possible further cuts

According to dpa sources familiar with the situation, Galeria may close more than half of its current stores, leaving between 30 and 40 locations. Handelsblatt and Süddeutsche Zeitung also reported on a list of possible closures that is to be published by the end of December. According to their information, it is based on an internal document by consulting firm Roland Berger for potential investors.

According to Handelsblatt, Galeria's net loss amounted to €248 million in the 2025/26 financial year, which ended at the end of September. Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that in the first two weeks of November, revenue declined by 9.6% year-on-year and gross income fell by 13.7%, despite attempts to stimulate sales with discounts.

The company is looking for a new owner. The deadline for submitting non-binding offers expired on Thursday, and the number of potential buyers could reach 20, according to available information. A new owner is sought by the end of December. Galeria currently has 11,250 employees, who will receive insolvency-related payments until then.

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