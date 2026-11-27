In Germany, defense company Rheinmetall has lowered its sales forecast for 2030 to €33–37 billion, compared with its previous estimate of around €45 billion. According to CNBC, the company presented its updated guidance during its Capital Markets Day event.

A more cautious forecast

The new forecast takes a more cautious approach to planning in Rheinmetall divisions dealing with military vehicles, as well as weapons and ammunition. The company adjusted its estimates to account for new production capacity and delays in project implementation.

In its presentation, Rheinmetall stated that market opportunities had not changed, but that the company had changed its approach to planning for them. It also said it intended to remain flexible in a dynamic market while pursuing a more cautious medium-term strategy.

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Market reaction

On Friday, Rheinmetall shares rose 3.4% in the middle of the morning trading session. This came amid gains in the European defense sector.

The updated forecast was released after several setbacks for the company. In particular, a major contract to build F126 military ships for the German armed forces was canceled.

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