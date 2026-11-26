In Germany, the IG Metall trade union and employers in the metal and electrical industry have reached an agreement in a collective bargaining dispute. The union’s executive board reported this after negotiations that lasted more than 24 hours.

Four rounds of negotiations

As Der Spiegel writes, the agreement was preceded by four rounds of negotiations. Representatives of workers and employers in Germany’s metal and electrical industry took part in the collective bargaining conflict.

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Warning strikes

The publication described this round of negotiations as particularly difficult. For several days, IG Metall increased pressure on employers through full-day warning strikes, seeking an improvement to their offer.

The report does not provide the terms of the agreement between the union and employers. The publication also did not specify the content of the employers’ offer that the union demanded be improved during the strikes.

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