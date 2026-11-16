In Germany, the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is considering how its former employee Manfred D. may have removed documents from the agency for years, including classified ones. According to Tagesschau, investigators seized more than 2,000 documents from former BND president August Hanning.

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor General’s Office suspects Manfred D. of having provided secret service materials to his former superior for years. Investigators assume that Hanning may have used this information in his consulting work. They are also examining suspicions that internal BND data may have ended up abroad. Hanning’s lawyer denies these claims.

Possible security gaps

According to WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung, the BND is considering the theory that Manfred D. used the privileges of the personal assistant to the agency’s president. With permission, he could use management transport in the evenings to travel home. According to security sources, such vehicles were barely checked when leaving the agency’s premises.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The internal investigation is also examining information that Manfred D. repeatedly handed printed documents in a bag to the security guards of the BND chief. The guards could pass checkpoints without the usual inspection. As an assistant to several agency presidents, he had access to the management’s email inboxes and calendars and could also print classified materials to prepare work folders.

Parliamentary review

Manfred D. is in custody, and a decision on filing charges has not yet been made. His lawyer did not comment on journalists’ inquiry. The BND stated that, as a matter of principle, it does not publicly comment on issues that may concern intelligence activities or personnel matters.

The Bundestag’s Parliamentary Control Panel launched a special review after the detention of Hanning and Manfred D. The overseers can examine BND documents, question employees and request information. Manfred D. was an assistant to four BND chiefs, and in autumn 2025 he was transferred to Pullach, after which he soon retired. Separately, the service is reviewing his business travel expense reports, including business-class flights between Berlin and Munich on weekends, which he allegedly claimed as official trips.

Read us on