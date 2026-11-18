In Germany, the Central Office for Sanctions Enforcement is examining whether Deutsche Treuinvest-Stiftung may have made payments to Russian oligarch Petr Olegovich Aven, who has been under EU sanctions since 2022. Tagesschau reports, citing a joint investigation by NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung. At the beginning of October, the service sent the foundation an inquiry regarding possible transfers in Aven’s favor.

Pension assets worth €12 billion

Deutsche Treuinvest-Stiftung is closely linked to DWS, an asset management company that is a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank. DWS established the foundation and still provides staff who manage and supervise it. The foundation manages €12 billion in funds held in trust for corporate pensions of several hundred companies.

According to the service’s letter, its investigators likely identified Deutsche Treuinvest-Stiftung accounts that may be connected to Aven. He is a co-owner of the Luxembourg-based holding company LetterOne through a minority stake. LetterOne has indirect stakes in a number of European and German companies, including Wintershall Dea, which transferred funds for corporate pensions to the foundation for management.

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Questions over sanctions and financial controls

DWS stated that Germany’s anti-money laundering law does not apply to the foundation, but sanctions checks are carried out. The company did not comment on a possible connection to Petr Aven and did not answer questions about whether it had filed reports about him with the competent authorities. DWS also maintains that, unlike banks, the foundation does not hold its own accounts or securities accounts.

Sanctions expert Sascha Lohmann of Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik said that sanctions requirements also extend to minority stakes. In his view, the foundation should at least have reported the connection to a sanctioned person. Financial market researcher Nikolai Badengoop of SAFE believes that anti-money laundering measures and sanctions checks cannot be considered separately.

According to DWS, Deutsche Treuinvest-Stiftung is not supervised by the financial regulator BaFin, but by a supervisory authority at the Darmstadt Regional Council. According to the investigation, this authority reviews compliance with the foundation’s statutory purpose but does not oversee anti-money laundering procedures or sanctions compliance. BaFin did not comment on the specific case. No indications of money laundering within the foundation’s activities have been identified so far.

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