In Germany, the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has raised its assessment of the cybersecurity situation. The agency now describes it as ranging from tense to critical, Der Spiegel reports. The outlet's article was published on November 19, 2026.

Warning for companies and consumers

The Federal Office for Information Security warned of a “critical dynamic” in network security. According to the BSI, companies and consumers in Germany are too carefree about cyber protection.

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The agency stressed that those who are easy targets become the objects of attacks. The warning concerns attacks and disruptions to internet operations.

New vulnerabilities every day

The headquarters of the Federal Office for Information Security is located in Bonn. The caption for a photograph of the agency's building states that 160 new vulnerabilities emerge every day.

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