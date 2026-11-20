In Germany, two types of one-way attack drones have passed live-fire tests. The country’s procurement agency expects the first batches of the Stark Virtus and Helsing HX-2 systems to be delivered to the military by the end of 2026 to begin training, Defense News reports.

Tests in Meppen

The tests took place during the week that began on November 9. The Bundeswehr conducted key stages at the Weapons and Ammunition Test Center in Meppen. Specialists checked whether the Virtus and HX-2 could reliably hit designated targets and whether their warheads functioned properly on impact.

Photographs attached to the procurement agency’s statement show the OWE-V Virtus and HX-2 immediately before striking a tank. The agency did not disclose the number of launches or the test success rates.

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Deliveries and training

Both systems are loitering munitions: they can remain airborne over the target search area, while the decision to strike is made by the operator. The current campaign focused on the final stage of deployment — from approaching the target to the warhead’s action — rather than on full certification of the systems for service.

The drones’ qualification has not yet been completed. Before they are used by the German Armed Forces, the interaction of the various system components must be thoroughly tested. Germany is simultaneously conducting development, testing, qualification and preparations for operation to reduce the time between signing contracts and delivering weapons to the troops.

On February 25, the budget committee of the German parliament approved contracts with Stark and Helsing worth €268 million each. Options could increase each agreement by another €1 billion, but further procurement will depend on the systems’ technological readiness and lawmakers’ approval of funding. The 45th Armoured Brigade in Lithuania is planned to become the first major unit to receive these munitions from 2027.

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