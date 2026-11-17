After 2014, German bank Deutsche Bank began moving wealthy Russian clients to its units in Switzerland and Luxembourg to preserve banking secrecy and avoid disclosing data requested by the U.S. Department of Justice. This is stated in a joint journalistic investigation based on a leak of the bank’s internal documents, Meduza English reports.

After Russia, the aggressor state, attempted the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, some Russian billionaires came under U.S. sanctions. According to journalists, the U.S. Department of Justice began asking Deutsche Bank questions about its wealthy Russian clients. In 2018, the bank began moving major Russia-linked clients to Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Clients on the U.S. Treasury list

In November 2020, Deutsche Bank prepared a 172-page internal document, Russia Strategy Review. It stated that 17 of the bank’s 160 key Russian clients were on the so-called Kremlin list of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. As of 2020, these clients accounted for 47% of the bank’s revenue from its Russian client portfolio.

Among Deutsche Bank’s other wealthy clients, journalists named Roman Abramovich, Andrey Melnichenko, Alisher Usmanov, Alexey Mordashov, and Gennady Timchenko. Back in 2014, the bank’s internal reputational risk committee assessed clients according to the potential damage to its image; Oleg Deripaska ranked first on this list.

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Responses to U.S. prosecutors

In 2021, Deutsche Bank reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that allowed the agency to demand answers from the bank regarding sanctioned individuals and legal entities. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, federal prosecutors requested the names of sanctioned Russian clients, the balances in their accounts, and information on tracking the movement of Russian funds.

Deutsche Bank provided U.S. authorities with information on sanctioned Russian clients, but not in full, withholding some client data. The bank cited banking secrecy in Switzerland and Luxembourg. It also did not include information about companies in which sanctioned businessmen held a stake of less than 50%. As The New York Times notes, this may have made it possible not to disclose some of Deripaska’s assets.

Deutsche Bank said it had fulfilled its obligations under the agreement with the U.S. government. The bank also explained that concentrating Russian clients in specialized centers in Switzerland and Luxembourg was part of its private wealth management model, and that clients underwent all necessary checks.

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