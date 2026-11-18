In Germany, the German bank Deutsche Bank for decades enabled arms transactions worth several hundred billion euros. Der Spiegel reports, citing internal data.

Connection to the defense industry

According to the publication, Deutsche Bank is closely connected to the defense industry. The internal figures, Der Spiegel notes, cover a period of decades.

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Multibillion-euro deals

In the headline of the article, Der Spiegel calls these deals multibillion-euro transactions. In the subheading, the publication states that internal data indicate the possibility of carrying out arms transactions worth several hundred billion euros.

The article was published on November 18, 2026, at 07:00 in the “Inside Deutsche Bank” series. Its authors are listed as Martin Hesse, Jaya Mirani, and Sven Becker. The material was published in the outlet’s business section dedicated to companies.

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