German bank Deutsche Bank said that the transactions of its Italian subsidiary had been correctly reflected in the group’s financial statements. The statement came after the Financial Times published a report on the possible concealment of mortgage loan losses worth up to €800 million, ANSA English reports.

External auditor’s conclusion

Deutsche Bank said that the findings concerning the Italian unit had been reviewed together with the bank’s external auditor. The auditor concluded that Deutsche Bank’s financial statements for previous periods did not need to be restated.

The bank also said that no additional disclosure at group level was required, as the matter had no material impact on Deutsche Bank’s results or its individual segments. According to the bank, all transactions relating to previous periods had already been correctly reflected in the group’s reporting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What the Financial Times reported

The Financial Times wrote that the Italian unit of the German bank had allegedly used derivatives and shadow accounting to conceal losses through a hidden reserve. According to the publication, this mechanism operated for more than ten years, until 2018, when it was reported by an internal whistleblower.

The FT also claimed that Deutsche Bank had not disclosed the case or published the findings of an internal investigation codenamed Project Aetos. It identified shortcomings in core banking operations and risk management related to mortgage loans.

Read us on