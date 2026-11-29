German golfer Nicolai von Dellingshausen won the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney, becoming the first representative of Germany to win this tournament. For the 33-year-old athlete, it is his second DP World Tour title and a victory at the opening tournament of the 2027 season, reports Channel NewsAsia.

Two-stroke lead

Before the final round, von Dellingshausen held a three-stroke lead. In the fourth round, he recorded an even-par score of 72 despite two bogeys down the stretch. The German finished the tournament at 16 under par.

Norwegian Nicolai Højgaard, Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Australian Hayden Barron shared second place, all finishing two strokes behind the winner. The triumph also secured von Dellingshausen a place in the PGA Championship, which will take place in May 2027.

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Final round interrupted by lightning

Play was temporarily suspended in the morning because of lightning near The Lakes. After the competition resumed, Højgaard played an aggressive round: he made two birdies and two eagles over the final eight holes and posted the best score of the day — seven under par, 65. After the third round, he was tied for 11th place, and in the final he climbed nine positions.

Barron did not make a single bogey and recorded three birdies, achieving the highest finish of his career in a DP World Tour tournament. Australian Cameron Smith finished at two under par and shared 18th place. Former world number one Adam Scott shared fifth place, one stroke behind the trio of runners-up.

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