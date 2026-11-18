German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected United States criticism of Ukrainian strikes on targets in Russia, the aggressor state. Meduza reports.

US position

US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby said at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO that strikes deep inside Russia do not help stop the Russian offensive or speed up the end of the war.

According to Colby, such strikes, including on civilian infrastructure such as Wildberries, likely strengthened the resolve of Russian society and the Kremlin's readiness to escalate. He called on Kyiv to focus on defending the front and on medium-range strikes that disrupt supplies to Russian troops.

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Reaction from Germany and the United Kingdom

Pistorius called this criticism rather stupid and said that attention should instead be paid to terrorist strikes on Ukraine's energy, water supply, and heating infrastructure, which take place every day and every night.

UK Defense Minister Wes Streeting expressed a similar position. According to him, Ukrainian strikes weakened Vladimir Putin's war machine, bought time, and saved lives.

Washington has repeatedly criticized Ukraine for strikes on Russian infrastructure. In September, US President Donald Trump called on Kyiv to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries and linked the diesel fuel shortage in the United States to Russia's war against Ukraine. Kyiv says it attacks infrastructure to weaken Russia's economy and deprive Moscow of funds to wage war.

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