German software developer SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs as part of an artificial intelligence-related restructuring. Channel NewsAsia reports, which published a Reuters article.

Bloomberg data

According to Bloomberg News, the possible cuts became known through people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg published this information on Thursday, November 26.

No independent confirmation

Reuters noted that it was unable to independently verify the Bloomberg report. Information about possible staffing changes was not presented as a confirmed company decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Channel NewsAsia dated its publication November 27, while the Reuters text carries the date November 26. The available report does not provide details about the possible timing of the cuts, the divisions they may affect, or the restructuring mechanism.

The available text also contains no comment from SAP regarding Bloomberg's information about possible job cuts.

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