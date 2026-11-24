German sprinter Owen Ansah has launched a fundraiser for his legal defense in a case over an alleged refusal to undergo a doping test. The athlete said he faces a four-year ban, which could mean the end of his sporting career.

As Der Spiegel reports, Ansah launched a campaign on the GoFundMe platform with a target of €150,000. He explained that legal proceedings and lawyers' services require significant expenses, while the case itself is emotionally draining for him.

Accusation of refusing to provide a sample

Germany's National Anti-Doping Agency accuses Ansah of refusing a doping test. The sprinter is legally challenging the accusation and stresses that it concerns neither a positive test result nor the detection of a banned substance, but an allegation that he supposedly refused to provide a sample.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ansah is Germany's record holder in the 100 meters. He said he seeks to present his version of events and achieve a fair hearing of the case.

Medals may depend on the court's decision

Despite the possible sanction, Ansah competed at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England, in the summer. There, he won gold in the 200 meters and bronze in the 100 meters, becoming the first German in more than 40 years to win a European championship medal in the 100 meters.

The outcome of the proceedings before sports arbitration will also determine whether Ansah keeps these awards. According to the publication, the case could theoretically last for years, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, potentially becoming the final instance.

Read us on