In Germany, telecommunications operator Deutsche Telekom has invested €100 million in the Paris-based startup Mistral AI, which develops artificial intelligence systems. The funds were contributed as part of a financing round by the group’s investment arm, T.Capital Tech Fund, Tagesschau reports.

Deutsche Telekom said the investment would be the first step toward a future strategic partnership. The companies plan to help businesses and government institutions in Germany implement tailored AI solutions, primarily in industry and heavily regulated sectors.

Control over data

Ferri Abolhassan, a member of Deutsche Telekom’s management board and head of T-Systems, said that Europe’s competitiveness depends on its ability to develop and deploy powerful AI systems. According to him, companies must trust this technology while retaining control over their own data.

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Mistral CFO Johan Bergqvist called Germany “the industrial backbone of Europe” and stressed AI’s central importance for industrial competitiveness. Mistral positions itself as a European alternative to the US companies OpenAI, Google and Anthropic, focusing on models with open weights while taking regulatory requirements and data protection into account.

Infrastructure and investment

The cooperation will be based on Deutsche Telekom’s investment in sovereign AI infrastructure in Germany and Mistral’s presence in the country. In February, Telekom opened an AI data center in Munich and last week announced its expansion due to high demand.

Founded in 2023, Mistral raised €3 billion in September. At that time, the company’s valuation exceeded €21 billion, and new investors included the EU’s Scaleup Europe Fund and South Korea’s Samsung. In the summer, Mistral also announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft, providing for expanded AI computing capacity in Europe and the integration of the startup’s models into Microsoft platforms.

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