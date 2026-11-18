German tennis player Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin after defeating American Ben Shelton 6:2, 7:6 (7:4). As Sky Sports News reports, the match was a rematch of this year's US Open final.

Victory without dropping a set

Zverev began the match with a break in the first game, then won his opponent's serve once again to take a 4:1 lead. The German finished the first set 6:2. In the second set, Shelton took the game to a tie-break, but the world number one won it 7:4.

Zverev won 88% of points on his first serve and earned 29 points in baseline rallies. He topped the John McEnroe Group without conceding a set to his opponents in two matches and extended his unbeaten record against the 24-year-old Shelton to 7:0.

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“If I focus on myself and play good tennis, the results will, to some extent, take care of themselves,” Zverev said after the match. According to him, he is pleased with his play both in the match against Shelton and in the match against Rafael Jodar two days earlier.

Situation in the group

Shelton has one win and one loss. To reach the semi-finals, he will likely need to defeat tournament debutant Rafael Jodar in the final group-stage match. Frenchman Arthur Fils has the same 1:1 record.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fils defeated Jodar in three sets, 4:6, 6:2, 6:2, to claim his first victory at the ATP Finals. Jodar took a medical timeout in the middle of the second set and said after the match that he was not physically at the required level, especially in the final two sets. After two defeats, the Spaniard lost his chances of reaching the semi-finals.

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