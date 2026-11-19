Bavarian auto parts company Jopp has begun manufacturing reconnaissance drones for the German defence company Highcat and has the capacity to produce up to 1,000 units per month. As Euronews reports, the company is pivoting amid the deepening crisis in Germany’s automotive industry.

Jopp is based in Bavaria, one of Germany’s key automotive manufacturing regions. The company decided to develop its drone business as its contract with Porsche to manufacture gearshift system components was coming to an end. Highcat sells the drones manufactured by Jopp, including to the military, police and fire services.

An attempt to preserve jobs

By 2035, the company plans to reduce the automotive sector’s share of its revenue from the current 85% to 60%. According to Jopp managing director Martin Büchs, drone production is primarily intended to help preserve existing jobs.

Over the past six years, Jopp’s workforce has fallen from about 2,000 to 1,400 employees, and the company has closed two plants. Büchs explained that automotive projects are increasingly being postponed—sometimes by two years—while customers are purchasing smaller volumes of products.

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Suppliers seek new markets

According to EY, Germany’s automotive sector has lost more than 140,000 jobs since 2019—roughly one in six. A survey by consulting firm Roland Berger showed that nearly 80% of German automotive suppliers are seeking growth opportunities in other industries, most often in defence, space and medical technology.

Major automotive and industrial components manufacturer Schaeffler, which plans to cut more than 8,000 jobs, has also entered into partnerships to access new markets. In May, the company announced cooperation with US-based Spire Global in the production of spacecraft components, and in June it announced plans to manufacture Damocles strike drones and Aspik Interceptor interceptor drones developed by France’s Delair.

Roland Berger expert Felix Mogge noted that diversification can complement suppliers’ portfolios but will not solve the automotive sector’s structural problems. He pointed out that defence orders usually have smaller and less predictable volumes than long-term automotive production.

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