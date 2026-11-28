The German division of armored vehicle manufacturer KNDS expects around 100,000 job applications in 2026. By the end of the decade, the company plans to increase its workforce from about 6,000 to 10,000 employees, Der Spiegel reports.

Hiring around 100 employees per month

KNDS Deutschland chief Florian Hohenwarter told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that before the “turning point” proclaimed in Germany, the company received around 4,000 applications per year. According to him, the projected number of applications in 2026 will significantly exceed the company’s staffing needs.

KNDS Deutschland is currently hiring around 100 people per month. Hohenwarter linked the workforce expansion to growing interest in and understanding of the defense industry among candidates.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Plans to increase armored vehicle production

The company is also expanding production. According to Hohenwarter, KNDS Deutschland plans in the coming years to increase production of Boxer armored vehicles sixfold, Leopard tanks threefold, and Puma infantry fighting vehicles twofold.

The head of KNDS Deutschland said that combat and transport armored vehicles will remain necessary in conflicts in critical areas despite the development of strike drones. In his assessment, modern armored vehicles are capable of countering enemy drones.

The German federal government plans to acquire a stake in KNDS in order to prevent the stakes held by German owner families from being sold to foreign investors. According to Der Spiegel, the government is to pay €6.6 billion for the 50% of shares held by these families.

Read us on