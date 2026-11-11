In Germany, households with gas heating may face a significant increase in energy costs. This is stated in a Der Spiegel report, which warns that rising wholesale gas prices are gradually affecting consumers.

Risk for gas heating

The publication compares the situation to high fuel costs and notes that a more significant price shock in the energy sector may still await those who heat their homes with gas. In the headline of its article, Der Spiegel states that this risk threatens many households.

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Wholesale prices affect consumers

According to the publication, the sharp rise in gas prices on the wholesale market is gradually reaching end consumers. The article focuses on the potential impact of this process on the expenses of people who use gas to heat their homes. The author of the publication is Henning Jauernig.

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