In Germany, Laura Freigang, a footballer for Eintracht Frankfurt and a player for the national team, has been suspended from participating in football matches until October 7, 2027. Freigang is 28 years old.

Reason for the suspension

According to Der Spiegel, the sanction was imposed over missed doping tests and violations of requirements to notify Germany's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The decision resulted from a settlement agreement between the footballer, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), NADA and the German Football Association (DFB).

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Consequences for the footballer

NADA and the DFB announced the agreement reached. Due to the suspension, Freigang will not be able to play in football matches until October 7, 2027.

The footballer will also miss the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Brazil next year.

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