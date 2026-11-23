In the United States, the New York Mets baseball club has reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with free agent Tarik Skubal. If confirmed, it would be the largest deal for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

Details of the potential deal

New York Post journalist Jon Heyman reported the contract terms. According to The Guardian, the agreement allegedly also includes a full no-trade clause and a $45 million signing bonus. The bonus is reportedly protected against a possible lockout that threatens the 2027 season.

The previous record contract for a pitcher belonged to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

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Skubal's statistics

The left-handed pitcher is a two-time Cy Young Award winner. He turned 30 last week. In May, Skubal underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow.

Over the past four seasons, he has recorded 43 wins and 17 losses, making 88 starts with a 2.42 ERA. Over 546 innings, Skubal struck out 655 batters and issued 95 walks. He made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers and moved to the Dodgers last summer.

The Mets are among the highest-spending clubs in MLB under owner Steve Cohen. In 2024, the team signed Juan Soto to a $765 million contract. At the same time, the club has missed the playoffs for the past two seasons and finished the 2026 season in last place in the National League East.

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