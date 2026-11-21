In Newcastle, United Kingdom, the English Premier League match between Newcastle and Arsenal ended in a 2-2 draw. The London club ended a run of four league wins without conceding a goal, Sky Sports News reports.

Arsenal’s advantage before the break

Eberechi Eze opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. In the first half, Arsenal controlled the tempo of the game and put pressure on their opponents. Bruno Guimarães returned to St James’ Park as an Arsenal player, but was substituted in the second half.

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The hosts’ response and Madueke’s goal

After the break, Newcastle coach Matthias Jaissle made a triple substitution that changed the course of the match. Harvey Barnes equalised in the 49th minute, while Malick Thiaw put the hosts ahead in the 62nd.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya left the pitch with a shoulder injury. In the 78th minute, Noni Madueke scored in response, equalised and set the final score at 2-2.

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