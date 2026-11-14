California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized US President Donald Trump during the UN climate conference in Antalya, Turkey. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Newsom's statement

At the conference, Newsom said that the US would rejoin it in two years. The article's headline quotes his words: »Die USA sind in zwei Jahren wieder mit dabei«.

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Competition with China

The publication calls Newsom a self-proclaimed “anti-Trump” and notes that he is primarily motivated by US competition with China. A caption to a photograph from Antalya also quotes Newsom: »Wo zum Teufel sind Sie?«.

The Der Spiegel article was published on November 13, 2026, at 16:28. The report from Antalya, Turkey, was prepared by journalist Susanne Götze.

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