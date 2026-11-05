France’s National Assembly unanimously rejected the government’s draft state budget for 2027 on the evening of November 4. All 458 lawmakers who took part in the vote opposed the first part of the document, devoted to tax revenues, Politico Europe reports.

The bill will be sent to the Senate

Various parliamentary groups substantially changed the tax section of the draft, so the final version satisfied neither supporters of President Emmanuel Macron nor the opposition. Due to the rejection of the first part, lawmakers also did not approve the section of the document concerning public spending.

The government’s draft budget will now be sent to the Senate, where it is to be considered starting on November 20. The lower house of parliament had previously also rejected another component of the 2027 budget, concerning state pensions and the healthcare system. It will also be considered by the Senate.

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The government seeks a way to pass the budget

The government of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is trying to implement budget savings totaling €43 billion. Against the backdrop of stagnation in the French economy, rising debt, and the risk of a financial crisis, the authorities promised to reduce the budget deficit to 5% of gross domestic product next year.

Budget Minister David Amiel said that after parliamentary amendments, the rejected version of the draft could have increased the deficit to 5.9% of GDP. Since Lecornu does not have a majority in the National Assembly, the government may resort to Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which allows a law to be adopted without a vote by lawmakers but opens the possibility of a no-confidence vote. Another option is to adopt the budget through government ordinances, which would be an unprecedented step in France’s modern history.

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