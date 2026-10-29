The lower house of Tasmania’s parliament in Australia has backed a bill to ban conversion practices — attempts to change, suppress or eradicate a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The document, initiated by the Greens party, was passed without a formal vote, ABC News reports.

Support in the lower house

The bill was supported by the Labor Party, four of the seven independent MPs, as well as three representatives of the Liberal Party — Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff, Bridget Archer and Roger Jaensch. Rockliff gave Liberal MPs the opportunity to vote according to their own convictions.

The premier said that, in his view, Tasmania had taken a significant step forward. He also stressed the importance of advancing the bill for people who have survived harmful conversion practices.

Debate in the lower house lasted nearly 20 hours. Those opposing the document included Treasurer Eric Abetz and Deputy Premier Guy Barnett, who described the legislative initiative as excessive interference.

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What the bill provides for

The bill does not classify as conversion practices the provision by a medical professional of services they consider appropriate, participation in online discussions, religious prayer, or parents’ conversations with their children about sexual orientation, gender identity, sexual activity or religion.

During consideration, MPs introduced a number of amendments. In particular, a provision was removed under which employers could be held legally liable for employees’ offences if the employer could not have known about or prevented the violation.

Next stage of consideration

The bill must now be considered by the upper house of Tasmania’s parliament. Equality Tasmania activist Rodney Croome called the legislation important and long overdue and welcomed the cross-party support. Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff linked the outcome to a years-long campaign by the LGBTQIA+ community.

According to research by La Trobe University, one in 20 young queer people in Tasmania had encountered such practices; they are associated with a higher risk of suicide. If the upper house backs the bill, Western Australia and the Northern Territory will remain the only jurisdictions in the country where such practices are still legal.

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