In Sweden, researchers at Uppsala University found that low blood vitamin D levels in summer are associated with a higher risk of fractures and death among older people. This association persisted after accounting for age, sex, and body size. At the same time, no similar increase in risk was found among those with low levels during winter testing.

As News-Medical reports, the scientists analyzed blood samples from more than 12,000 older women and men in Sweden. Their health was monitored for approximately ten years, including recorded cases of fractures and deaths during the follow-up period.

Seasonal fluctuations in levels

Vitamin D is important for bones and calcium absorption. It comes from food and is also produced in the body under the influence of sunlight. In Sweden, blood levels of this vitamin naturally vary depending on the season: in winter, when there are few hours of sunlight, they often decline, while in summer stores are replenished.

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The researchers suggest that a low winter measurement does not always indicate a prolonged deficiency, as the body may use reserves accumulated during brighter months. In contrast, a low vitamin D concentration even in summer may indicate difficulties maintaining a sufficient level over a long period.

Who may benefit from supplements

The study authors note that previous randomized studies generally have not shown convincing protection against fractures or death from vitamin D supplements. In their view, one reason may be that such studies did not always single out people with persistent deficiency.

The scientists believe that further research involving people with low vitamin D levels specifically in summer is needed to determine whether they receive particular benefits from supplements. They also stressed that the findings do not mean everyone needs to have tests in summer, but the timing of a test may affect its interpretation.

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