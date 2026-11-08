An international study involving more than 26,000 men found an association between very low testosterone levels and an 18% higher risk of dying from cancer later in life. ScienceDaily reports on the findings, published in the journal Lancet Healthy Longevity.

Scientists analyzed data from 11 long-term studies conducted in Australia, the United States and Europe. They compared hormone concentrations in blood samples taken earlier in the participants’ lives with cancer diagnoses and mortality data recorded over subsequent decades. Men with testosterone levels in the lowest fifth of the range had a higher risk of dying from cancer than men in the highest fifth, even after accounting for age and other health factors.

The level at which the risk increased

The researchers found that the subsequent risk of cancer began to rise when the initial testosterone concentration was below 8.6 nanomoles per liter. According to AIMS project leader Professor Bu Yeap of the University of Western Australia, healthy young men usually have hormone levels between 10 and 30 nanomoles per liter, although these generally decline with age.

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Testosterone concentration can be affected by body mass index, physical activity and certain diseases, including diabetes. The authors view low hormone levels as a possible biomarker of future health risks, but stress that the identified association does not prove that low testosterone itself causes cancer.

A separate finding on prostate cancer

The analysis found no association between natural testosterone levels and the risk of developing prostate cancer. At the same time, a higher risk of the disease was linked to low levels of sex hormone-binding globulin and luteinizing hormone. The latter is produced by the pituitary gland and signals the testes to produce testosterone.

Supplements are not prevention

Professor Yeap cautioned that the findings are not grounds for taking testosterone medications to prevent cancer. The study provided no evidence that prescribing testosterone reduces cancer risk. The scientists advise men with unexpectedly low hormone readings to see a doctor for a full examination and assessment of possible accompanying health problems.

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