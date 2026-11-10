Nmecha says goal celebrations do not promote hate — The Guardian

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund and Germany national team midfielder Felix Nmecha responded to criticism over his goal celebrations with a gesture linked to the Christian network Ballers in God. The footballer said the gesture is not intended to promote intolerance, discrimination or hate, The Guardian reports.

The footballer’s explanation

Nmecha, who is a devout Christian, wrote on social media that he promotes neither himself nor any organisation. According to him, the gesture symbolises laying his “crown” before the King who is coming soon and points to Jesus as his hope and strength.

The footballer also said that the Christian message is about love and respect for every person, regardless of their background, beliefs or worldview.

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Reaction from fans and the club

Borussia’s official fan association criticised Nmecha over the gesture denoting The King’s Return campaign, linked to Ballers in God. German public broadcaster ARD linked this network of Christian footballers to ultraconservative positions on homosexuality and transgender identity.

Fans said they oppose religious networks that, under the guise of faith, spread a worldview in which people are humiliated or excluded because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, lifestyle or personal choice.

Borussia said on Sunday that it understands the fans’ concerns and will speak with Nmecha. The DPA news agency also reported that Germany national team head coach Jürgen Klopp had already discussed the matter with the footballer at the team’s training camp in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, ahead of Nations League matches.

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