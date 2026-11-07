The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) said that its gas transportation network is operating without constraints and is not the cause of the decline in electricity generation in Nigeria. The company said that the pipelines of its subsidiary, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited, are available to supply gas to power plants across the country.

NNPC’s position

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, a statement by NNPC Director of Corporate Communications Andy Odeh says that the company’s operational data do not indicate constraints in its gas transportation network that could explain the current reduction in electricity generation.

At the same time, the Nigerian Independent System Operator had earlier cited limited gas availability and reduced water inflow to hydropower plants among the factors behind the decline in generation. NNPC stressed that the condition of transportation infrastructure should be assessed separately from gas production, commercial arrangements for its supply, and actual deliveries to specific power plants.

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Power outages

Electricity supply in Nigeria’s major cities, including Lagos and Abuja, has declined significantly in recent weeks. Energy Minister Joseph Tegbe linked the outages to scheduled maintenance at Egbin Power Station, as well as gas supply constraints for some thermal power plants.

According to him, the generating units whose operation had been disrupted were planned to be returned to service in stages, with the first of them expected to begin operating within 48–72 hours. NNPC called on gas suppliers, transportation companies, electricity producers, and the system operator to jointly analyze operational data to determine the specific causes of the shortfall. The company also reported an approximately 10% increase in gas production volumes since the beginning of 2026.

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