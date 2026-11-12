The Climate Prediction Center of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported a further strengthening of El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean. According to the agency's assessment, the phenomenon may persist until March 2027, and its impact on weather next spring could be historic, CBS News reports.

Ocean temperatures are rising

El Niño is a climate phenomenon associated with warming waters in a defined area of the Pacific Ocean near the equator. It occurs every two to seven years and usually lasts from nine to 12 months. NOAA declares El Niño when sea surface temperatures in this area exceed the average by at least 0.5 degrees Celsius for five consecutive three-month periods.

As of November 12, sea surface temperature anomalies exceeded 4 degrees Celsius. The term “super El Niño” is often used to describe a particularly powerful phenomenon, but it is not official: NOAA and the World Meteorological Organization classify the current state as “very strong.” This status is applied when temperatures exceed normal by 2 degrees or more for five consecutive three-month periods.

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Different impacts across regions

During El Niño, the southern part of North America usually receives more precipitation due to more frequent storms from the Pacific Ocean, while the northern part of the continent more often experiences milder and drier weather in winter. In the United States, NOAA forecasts a higher probability of precipitation in the form of rain or snow for southern states.

Northern South America, Central Africa, Australia, and South Asia usually experience drier conditions and a higher risk of drought. At the same time, more precipitation is expected in East Asia and southern South America, which may both ease drought and increase the risk of large-scale flooding.

Cyclones in the Atlantic and Pacific

El Niño usually hinders the formation of tropical storms in the Atlantic but creates more favorable conditions for them in the Pacific. According to meteorological services, 32 typhoons have already been recorded in the western Pacific in 2026, as well as 21 named tropical systems in its eastern part. Warmer waters also contribute to the development of powerful storms and typhoons in the western part of the ocean.

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