In the United Kingdom, comedian and television presenter Noel Fielding said he was deeply disturbed when he learned about Russell Brand's crimes, The Guardian reports. He also noted that he has not been in contact with Brand for many years.

Fielding's statement

In a statement to The Sun, Fielding said he did not know about Brand's actions until they became publicly known. He expressed sympathy for the women whose courage, he said, helped bring Brand to justice.

Fielding explained that he appeared with Brand on television, radio and at charity events. At the same time, he considered their relationship professional rather than personal. The comedian also said that, looking back at the jokes made during their joint appearances, he considers them terrible and inappropriate and regrets them.

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Joint appearances and Brand's sentence

Fielding and Brand met at the NME Awards ceremony in the early 2000s and performed at charity events as the comedy duo The Goth Detectives. Recordings of their rape jokes in the 2007 edition of Big Fat Quiz of the Year, as well as a clip from The Russell Brand Show that aired in October of the same year containing unacceptable jokes about minors, have recently resurfaced.

Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for the rape of one woman and sexual assaults on three others. Fielding has never been accused of misconduct, and The Guardian provides no evidence that he knew about Brand's behaviour towards women. After Brand's conviction, another six women accused him of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour, according to a new investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times.

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