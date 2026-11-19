In the United States, William Toti, nominated for the post of deputy secretary of the Navy, proposed involving a foreign shipbuilding company in investing in a new American shipyard to build frigates and other surface combatants, Breaking Defense reports.

At a hearing of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, Toti said that US destroyers are currently performing missions for which frigates could be used. In his view, the fastest way to replenish the US Navy with such ships is to create a world-class new shipyard focused on their construction.

Foreign investment in the United States

Toti supported the use of foreign shipyards to build only auxiliary vessels. At the same time, frigates and other surface combatants should, under his proposal, be built in the United States at a new facility in which a foreign shipbuilding company would invest.

The nominee noted that Japanese and South Korean shipyards stand out for their production processes. According to him, bringing their skills and processes to the United States could strengthen the American workforce and industrial capabilities. He separately noted that this concerns production rather than the quality of ships.

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Differences with Congress

The construction of US Navy ships abroad has become a subject of disagreement between President Donald Trump’s administration and Congress. Senator Angus King said during the hearing that Toti’s proposal differs from building ships at foreign shipyards, and that discussion of the matter would continue.

The Trump administration is promoting an expansion of the so-called Finnish model, under which the first vessels are built in Finland by foreign shipyards and subsequent ones in the United States. In August, Trump signed a memorandum on expanding it for the Coast Guard’s Arctic ships program. The document provides that, under certain conditions, foreign shipbuilders may build up to two ships in three classes at their own shipyards before subsequent production is moved to the United States.

The administration also asked Congress to allow orders at foreign shipyards for two surface combatants and two non-combat auxiliary vessels. At the same time, the version of the defense bill for fiscal year 2027 approved by the House of Representatives prohibits the construction abroad of combat ships and vessels of the combat logistics fleet. The version of the document from the Senate committee restricts the construction of combat ships outside the United States but permits the procurement of up to two auxiliary vessels provided their manufacturers invest in the US maritime industry.

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