Grammy 2027 nominees announced in 100 categories — Variety

The Recording Academy has begun announcing the nominees for the 69th annual Grammy Awards. This year, contenders in all 100 categories are being named during a morning live broadcast, Variety reports.

All categories in one broadcast

The broadcast was set to begin at 4:45 a.m. Pacific Time, or 7:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, and its scheduled duration is slightly more than an hour. Previously, nominees in around 25 categories were usually announced live, while the full list was published separately.

This time, contenders in all 100 categories are to be named live. The key nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, are planned to be announced at the end of the broadcast. The stream is available on Grammy.com and the awards' official YouTube channel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Who is announcing the nominees

Invited guests are announcing the nominees together with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. They include Olivia Dean, Alan Menken, Kehlani, David Guetta, Carly Pearce, Herbie Hancock, Ziggy Marley, Renée Fleming and Yungblud.

Ceremony in February

The 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on February 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air on ABC and will also be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

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