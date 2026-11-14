Norway's national team defeated Wales 3-1 in a Nations League Group A4 match held on November 14 in Oslo, Norway, at Ullevaal Stadium. Following the defeat, Craig Bellamy's team is bottom of the group and risks relegation to the tournament's second division, Sky Sports reports.

Norway scored three times after the break

Wales looked stronger in the first half and had several opportunities to open the scoring. In particular, Daniel James had three chances to score. However, after the break, the hosts converted their chances.

In the 59th minute, Antonio Nusa put Norway ahead with an accurate shot into the bottom corner. Nine minutes later, substitute Andreas Schjelderup finished off an Erling Haaland pass to double Norway's advantage.

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Brooks' goal did not change the result

David Brooks reduced Wales' deficit in the 79th minute with a chipped finish, restoring the team's hopes of a comeback. However, in the 88th minute, Haaland converted a penalty awarded after Connor Roberts pushed Schjelderup in the penalty area.

Wales can no longer finish above Norway due to an inferior head-to-head record, even if they beat group leaders Portugal. At the same time, the Welsh can avoid relegation if they are not among the two worst teams to finish bottom in League A.

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