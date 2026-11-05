Norway has released thousands of pages of documents related to the secret negotiations that preceded the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinians. Until now, the materials had been kept at the home of Norwegian diplomats Terje Rød-Larsen and Mona Juul, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Materials from the negotiation process

The documents were published by the National Archives of Norway and the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They cover the period from 1983 to 2003 and include draft agreements, correspondence, meeting records and handwritten notes concerning the peace process.

Norway’s Foreign Ministry said the release includes materials that would not normally be part of the public archive. The ministry explained this by the historical significance of the documents and public interest in studying the negotiations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Proposal on disputes over terrorism

Among the documents reviewed by the publication is a text dated August 16, 1993, whose author has not been identified. It proposed resolving differences over terrorism through a joint declaration condemning future acts, rather than attempting to agree on an assessment of past events.

The document, written less than a month before the signing of the Oslo Accords, pointed to substantial differences in the sides’ definitions of terrorism and warned that mutual distrust could hinder the implementation of the agreements. It also proposed considering some unresolved issues during the implementation of the agreement.

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