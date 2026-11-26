Norwegian electricity transmission system operator Statnett on November 9 suspended new grid capacity reservations for data centers. The restriction will remain in effect at least until August 2027, when a new system of technical requirements for such facilities is planned to be introduced.

On the same day, the Norwegian government announced a licensing regime that will not allow new cryptocurrency mining sites to open. The decisions were made amid a sharp increase in applications from data centers, which could put pressure on the country’s traditional electricity surplus, OilPrice reports.

Applications exceeded peak demand

Data centers have submitted applications for approximately 34 GW of grid capacity, while Norway’s peak electricity consumption stands at about 25 GW. Data centers with a combined load of 0.8 GW are currently connected to the grid.

Another 4.2 GW have reserved capacity, applications for 10.8 GW are in the queue, and requests for a further 18 GW remain at an early stage of consideration. About half of the projects in the queue expect to receive electricity by the end of 2028.

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Statnett will temporarily neither grant new reservations nor approve facilities’ operational parameters until it defines requirements for data centers. They will concern operation during grid disruptions, the rate of load changes, and limiting fluctuations in the system. Projects that already have reservations will retain their place, but will still require approval for connection. Existing connections are not affected by the restrictions.

Risks to electricity exports

Norway generates about 90% of its electricity at hydropower plants. According to an estimate cited in the article, under normal water availability, rising demand from data centers and other consumers could reduce the country’s net electricity exports by 71%: from 14.3 TWh in 2027 to 4.1 TWh in 2030.

In a dry year, Norway could become a net electricity importer, while winter prices could reach about €290 per MWh. The government wants the data center industry to contribute to the construction of gas-fired generation with carbon capture and storage and offshore wind farms, but implementing such projects takes time.

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