Norway, Sweden and Estonia have announced their intention to restrict the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — in international competitions on their territory. As Der Spiegel reports, the new restrictions will primarily concern winter sports: World Cup competitions are held in all three countries.

Norway and Sweden’s position

Norwegian Minister of Culture and Equality Lubna Jaffery stated that the government does not want to allow Russian and Belarusian professional athletes and their support staff to enter the country to participate in international competitions as long as Russia continues its full-scale war against Ukraine.

A statement by the Norwegian government notes that Russia’s elite sport is closely linked to the country’s state authorities and structures. Swedish Sports Minister Jakob Forssmed also announced his intention to prevent Russian athletes from entering the country. He stressed that individual federations are increasingly opening access to competitions for them, although the situation in Ukraine has not changed.

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Restrictions in Estonia and other countries

Estonia’s Ministry of Culture sent a letter to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), stating that Russian and Belarusian athletes are prohibited from participating in competitions in Estonia during Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Biathlon World Championships are to take place in the country in February.

Earlier, Canada refused visas to the Russian national hockey team for participation in the U20 World Championship, while Finland announced stricter rules for athletes from Russia. At the same time, the International Olympic Committee and several international sports federations have recently opened the way for Russian athletes to return to international competitions.

In Germany, where the Ice Hockey World Championship is due to begin in May, State Minister for Sports Ronald Rauhe said that refusing visas is not a solution. According to him, the federal government, the German Ice Hockey Federation and the German Olympic Sports Confederation are discussing the possibility of excluding Russia from the tournament. Finland has also stated that it is ready to boycott a possible match against the Russian team.

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