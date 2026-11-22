Norwegian alpine skier Timon Haugan won the men's World Cup slalom in Gurgl, Austria. According to Channel NewsAsia, he recorded a combined time of 1 minute 42.55 seconds over two runs.

Norwegian double on the podium

Another Norwegian, Eirik Hystad Solberg, took second place, 0.60 seconds behind the winner. Switzerland's Tanguy Nef was third, 0.88 seconds back. The result was Solberg's first career World Cup podium.

Haugan claimed his seventh World Cup victory and became the first Norwegian to win a race in Gurgl. The Austrian resort was added to the World Cup calendar in 2023.

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Setbacks in the decisive run

After the first run, Atle Lie McGrath trailed Haugan by only one hundredth of a second, but he failed to finish his second attempt. Another Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen, also went out in the decisive run.

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen was unable to claim a third consecutive victory at the start of the season. After wins in the giant slalom in Sölden and the slalom in Levi, he missed a gate early in the first run in Gurgl and ended his race.

Haugan said his preparation for the season had been difficult because he used an incorrect binding setup during a significant part of his training.

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