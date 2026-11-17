According to Anadolu Agency, Norwegian energy company Equinor has detected an ongoing cyberattack targeting certain of the company’s IT systems. Equinor said the incident had not affected operational activities or production.

Response to the attack

In a statement, Equinor reported mobilizing relevant resources to neutralize the cyberattack. According to the company, these resources are intended to help neutralize the attack and restore the full integrity of the systems.

The company stressed that the attack concerns certain IT systems. At the same time, Equinor did not report any impact of the incident on the company’s production or other operations.

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Data and notifications to authorities

According to Equinor’s assessment, there are currently no indications that data were stolen during the incident. The company confirmed that it is informing the relevant authorities about the situation.

Equinor said it would provide further updates as new information becomes available. The company’s next statements will concern developments in the situation and the results of the response to the cyberattack.

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