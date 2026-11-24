Norwegian energy company Equinor has concluded an 18-year agreement to supply natural gas to German energy company VNG. Deliveries will begin on January 1, 2027, and continue until the end of 2044. Each year, Equinor will supply VNG with up to 15.3 terawatt-hours, or approximately 1.4 billion cubic meters, of natural gas.

Supply terms

As reported by OilPrice, the gas will be delivered in the German gas market zone Trading Hub Europe. The price will correspond to market conditions, while the parties have not disclosed other commercial details of the agreement.

This is Equinor's longest gas sales agreement since arrangements for the Troll field were signed in 1986. Germany is Equinor's largest natural gas market and has been a key market for Norwegian gas since its exports began in 1977.

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Contracts with German buyers

VNG said the contract would strengthen the company's long-term gas portfolio and contribute to secure and diversified supplies to Germany. VNG AG CEO Ulf Heitmüller noted that Norwegian pipeline gas remains important for reliable energy supplies in Germany and Europe.

Earlier this year, Equinor also signed a 15-year agreement with Germany's Uniper, providing for supplies of more than 30 terawatt-hours of gas per year through 2041. The company plans to drill between 20 and 30 exploration wells annually to maintain current production levels at least until 2035.

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