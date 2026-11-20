According to Channel NewsAsia, Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor said on November 20 that it had stopped a cyberattack against the company as of Friday. Equinor said the attack had not affected production. The company also has no indication that data was stolen or altered.

The attack was detected in part of the IT systems

Earlier, on Tuesday, Europe’s largest gas supplier reported detecting an ongoing cyberattack. According to the company, part of Equinor’s IT systems was its target.

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The incident was reported to the police

In its Friday statement, Equinor also said it saw no negative consequences of the attack for employees, partners or suppliers. The company said it had passed information about the incident to the police.

The photo illustration for the article shows the Equinor logo near the entrance to Hammerfest LNG in Hammerfest, Norway. The photo caption describes this facility as Western Europe’s largest liquefied natural gas plant.

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