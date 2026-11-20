Norwegian filmmakers Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt will receive the Nordic Honorary Dragon Award, the top distinction of the Gothenburg Film Festival in Sweden. The award will be presented on January 29, 2027, at the opening ceremony of the 50th festival, Variety reports.

Program featuring the duo

The day after receiving the award, Trier and Vogt will take part in a Director’s Talk event at the Stora Teatern theater in Gothenburg. The festival will also screen a retrospective of their films. The anniversary Gothenburg Film Festival will run from January 29 to February 27, 2027.

Trier works as a director, while both artists are screenwriters of the films “Sentimental Value” and “The Worst Person in the World,” which starred Renate Reinsve. “Sentimental Value” won the 2026 Oscar for Best International Feature Film and received nine nominations. “The Worst Person in the World” was nominated for an Oscar for Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

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Shared filmography

The creative collaboration between Trier and Vogt began with the 2006 film “Reprise.” It marked the beginning of the so-called “Oslo trilogy,” which also included “Oslo, August 31st” from 2010 and “The Worst Person in the World” from 2021. Trier’s other works include his first English-language film, “Louder Than Bombs” from 2015, and “Thelma.”

Eskil Vogt also works as a director: he made the films “Blind” from 2014 and “The Innocents” from 2021. Gothenburg Film Festival artistic director Pia Lundberg said that Trier and Vogt explore major questions of life through everyday situations in their works, with humor, melancholy and psychological precision.

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