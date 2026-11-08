In the opening match of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, USA, Czech player Linda Noskova defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6:2, 6:4. The group-stage match lasted 86 minutes. As Interia Sport reports, Kostyuk entered the main draw as the first alternate following Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal.

Noskova’s advantage in the first set

Kostyuk began the match on her serve, but Noskova immediately secured a break. The Ukrainian had two opportunities to level the score at 1:1, but did not convert them. The Czech player gradually extended her lead to 5:1, after which Kostyuk won another game. Noskova finished the first set in 34 minutes — 6:2.

A break in the second set

The contest was more even in the second set. Kostyuk had a chance to take a 3:1 lead, but Noskova held her serve. Later, the Czech gained a break advantage after Kostyuk committed a double fault on serve.

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The Ukrainian tried to come back and earned a break point that could have levelled the score at 4:4. Noskova fended off the threat, won the next game and closed out the match — 6:4 in the second set.

Before the tournament began, Rybakina, the reigning WTA Finals champion and ranking leader, withdrew from the competition due to illness. Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will meet in the next match of this group. In the second round, Noskova will play the winner of the American matchup, while Kostyuk will face the player who loses.

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